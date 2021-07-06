Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,511 EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EJFAU. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in EJF Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,341,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,679,000.

Shares of EJFAU stock opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

