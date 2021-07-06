Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $59,000 Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 471.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 116,694 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 272,408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,382,000 after purchasing an additional 47,756 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 94.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,301,000 after purchasing an additional 336,900 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter valued at $720,000. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $63.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.92. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.15 and a 1-year high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

