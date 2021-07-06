Head to Head Review: GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) and FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) and FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.7% of GlaxoSmithKline shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of FibroGen shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of GlaxoSmithKline shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of FibroGen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares GlaxoSmithKline and FibroGen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlaxoSmithKline $43.79 billion 2.48 $7.38 billion $2.98 13.56 FibroGen $176.32 million 13.92 -$189.29 million ($2.11) -12.63

GlaxoSmithKline has higher revenue and earnings than FibroGen. FibroGen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GlaxoSmithKline, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for GlaxoSmithKline and FibroGen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlaxoSmithKline 2 5 7 0 2.36 FibroGen 1 4 2 0 2.14

FibroGen has a consensus price target of $47.60, indicating a potential upside of 78.68%. Given FibroGen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FibroGen is more favorable than GlaxoSmithKline.

Profitability

This table compares GlaxoSmithKline and FibroGen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlaxoSmithKline 16.01% 24.57% 6.27% FibroGen -95.98% -42.54% -22.60%

Risk & Volatility

GlaxoSmithKline has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FibroGen has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GlaxoSmithKline beats FibroGen on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, HIV, immuno-inflammation, oncology, anti-viral, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterial, and dermatology. It also provides consumer healthcare products in wellness, oral health, nutrition, and skin health categories. The company offers its consumer healthcare products in the form of nasal sprays, tablets, syrups, lozenges, gum and trans-dermal patches, caplets, infant syrup drops, liquid filled suspension, wipes, gels, effervescents, toothpastes, toothbrushes, mouthwashes, denture adhesives and cleansers, topical creams and non-medicated patches, lip balm, gummies, and soft chews. It has collaboration agreements with 23andMe; Lyell Immunopharma, Inc.; Novartis; Sanofi SA; Surface Oncology; and CureVac AG., as well as strategic partnership with IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. and Vir Biotechnology, Inc. GlaxoSmithKline plc was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes. It is also developing Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and diabetic kidney disease, as well as Phase II trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. FibroGen, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

