Contrasting Waters (NYSE:WAT) and Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS)

Waters (NYSE:WAT) and Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Waters and Talis Biomedical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waters $2.37 billion 9.27 $521.57 million $9.05 39.28 Talis Biomedical $10.94 million 23.86 -$91.13 million N/A N/A

Waters has higher revenue and earnings than Talis Biomedical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Waters shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of Talis Biomedical shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Waters shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Waters and Talis Biomedical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waters 24.56% 1,107.70% 22.37% Talis Biomedical N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Waters and Talis Biomedical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waters 3 7 1 0 1.82 Talis Biomedical 0 1 3 0 2.75

Waters presently has a consensus price target of $251.25, indicating a potential downside of 29.32%. Talis Biomedical has a consensus price target of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 54.72%. Given Talis Biomedical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Talis Biomedical is more favorable than Waters.

Summary

Waters beats Talis Biomedical on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments; and develops and supplies software-based products that interface with its instruments, as well as other manufacturers' instruments. Its MS technology instruments are used in drug discovery and development comprising clinical trial testing, the analysis of proteins in disease processes, nutritional safety analysis, and environmental testing. The company's offers thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments for use in predicting the suitability and stability of fine chemicals, pharmaceuticals, water, polymers, metals, and viscous liquids for various industrial, consumer good, and healthcare products, as well as for life science research. Its products are used by pharmaceutical, biochemical, industrial, nutritional safety, environmental, academic, and governmental customers working in research and development, quality assurance, and other laboratory applications. The company has a collaboration with Genovis AB to develop and market biopharmaceutical characterization workflows based on the its BioAccord LC-MS System, Andrew+ pipetting robot and Genovis SmartEnzymes. Waters Corporation was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Milford, Massachusetts.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2. Talis Biomedical Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

