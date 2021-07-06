SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 202.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,521 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,900.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 48.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $125,000. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SGMO stock opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $19.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.73.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.82% and a negative net margin of 94.38%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SGMO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sangamo Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

