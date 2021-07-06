SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 6,133 Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 147.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Allakos were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Allakos during the 4th quarter worth about $39,718,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allakos during the 1st quarter worth about $12,774,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allakos by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,923,000 after buying an additional 37,222 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Allakos by 453.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 31,790 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter worth about $3,504,000. 72.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Allakos news, CFO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Alexander sold 14,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total value of $1,485,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,711 shares of company stock valued at $13,018,213 over the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ALLK opened at $85.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.57. Allakos Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.11 and a 52-week high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18). Research analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALLK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.25.

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

