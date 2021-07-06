AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $246,000 in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMYT. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 55.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 12.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth approximately $19,525,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,342,000 after buying an additional 18,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 5.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 673,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,269,000 after purchasing an additional 33,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT opened at $29.86 on Tuesday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -57.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.27.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. MakeMyTrip’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

MakeMyTrip Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT).

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.