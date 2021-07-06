AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Welbilt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Welbilt by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Welbilt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Welbilt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 36.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Shares of WBT opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.73. Welbilt, Inc has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $25.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.73 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Welbilt had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $316.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WBT has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. CL King lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.