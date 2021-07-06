Barclays PLC Buys 13,119 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 65.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,119 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,857,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,674,000 after purchasing an additional 31,313 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,766,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,642,000 after buying an additional 36,734 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,642,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,614,000 after buying an additional 246,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,181,000 after buying an additional 61,149 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 986,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,704,000 after buying an additional 27,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INGR opened at $91.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.95. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.71 and a 12-month high of $98.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. Ingredion had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

