Barclays PLC Acquires 66,332 Shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 65.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,332 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.12% of SVMK worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVMK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SVMK during the first quarter worth $189,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SVMK by 37.0% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of SVMK by 49.8% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of SVMK by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SVMK news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $246,243.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 6,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $136,185.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,246 shares of company stock worth $1,884,282. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

NASDAQ:SVMK opened at $21.44 on Tuesday. SVMK Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 1.28.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). SVMK had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SVMK Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

