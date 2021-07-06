Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 176.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,647 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,949,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in LiveRamp by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in LiveRamp by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 116,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 44,143 shares in the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RAMP opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $87.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 1.14.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RAMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.78.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

