BlackRock Inc. Has $9.41 Million Stake in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,153,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.25% of PaySign worth $9,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in PaySign by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in PaySign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in PaySign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in PaySign by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in PaySign by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 25.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PaySign from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.13.

PAYS stock opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. PaySign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The stock has a market cap of $158.46 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.38.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

