Short Interest in FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) Expands By 25.0%

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

FFBW stock opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. FFBW has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $11.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FFBW stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.58% of FFBW worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

