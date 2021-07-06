Short Interest in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Rises By 21.6%

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the May 31st total of 1,480,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 560,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.
In related news, major shareholder Harrow Health, Inc. sold 1,518,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $10,626,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,982,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,874,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean Brynjelsen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,138,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,692,000 shares of company stock worth $12,105,180 over the last quarter. 12.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,040,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,845,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,086,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 33,321 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 971,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 49,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 183,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 17,948 shares in the last quarter. 35.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ETON shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.
About Eton Pharmaceuticals
Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.
