Safestore (LON:SAFE) Sets New 52-Week High at $986.50

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 986.50 ($12.89) and last traded at GBX 984 ($12.86), with a volume of 34140 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 980.50 ($12.81).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SAFE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on shares of Safestore in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Safestore from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 963.33 ($12.59).

Get Safestore alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 8.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 927.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Safestore’s payout ratio is 0.16%.

Safestore Company Profile (LON:SAFE)

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.