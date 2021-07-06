AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $314,000 in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in ICU Medical by 7.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in ICU Medical by 6.3% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 22,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in ICU Medical by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $207.87 on Tuesday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.11 and a twelve month high of $227.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.96. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90 and a beta of 0.60.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $318.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ICU Medical news, Director George A. Lopez sold 11,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.30, for a total value of $2,568,385.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,499,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total transaction of $2,016,036.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,937,542.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,468 shares of company stock valued at $8,849,439 over the last ninety days. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

