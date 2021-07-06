AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after buying an additional 131,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,592,000 after purchasing an additional 159,446 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 11.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,655,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,309,000 after purchasing an additional 169,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,508,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,775,000 after purchasing an additional 282,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $24,027,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CADE opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.87.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Cadence Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.08%.

A number of research firms have commented on CADE. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 45,229 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $1,030,316.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc J. Shapiro acquired 6,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $130,582.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,229 shares of company stock worth $2,871,867 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

