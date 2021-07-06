Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $63.17 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The firm has a market cap of $267.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.92.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

