AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 75,006 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 85.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,006 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,272,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234,810 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,765,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,253 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth about $39,387,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,326,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,727,000 after purchasing an additional 218,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,880,000 after buying an additional 44,639 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRB has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&R Block has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

HRB stock opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.17. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $26.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 422.68% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

