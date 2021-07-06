Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 129.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Epizyme were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPZM. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 14,813 shares during the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Epizyme alerts:

NASDAQ EPZM opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. Epizyme, Inc. has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $16.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.13). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,139.03% and a negative return on equity of 143.20%. The business had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 442.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPZM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.