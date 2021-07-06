Northern Trust Corp Buys 198,094 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,377,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,094 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.56% of Element Solutions worth $25,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions stock opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.67. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $550.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.26 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

ESI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.