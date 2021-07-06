Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,343 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRLB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter worth $64,608,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Proto Labs by 24.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,976,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,640,000 after purchasing an additional 385,843 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Proto Labs by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,957,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,376,000 after purchasing an additional 367,009 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the first quarter worth $15,080,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Proto Labs by 80.4% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 238,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,989,000 after purchasing an additional 106,100 shares during the period.

Shares of Proto Labs stock opened at $89.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.01 and a beta of 1.65. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.60 and a 12 month high of $286.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.47.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark cut their price target on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

