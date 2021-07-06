AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in AAR were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter valued at $776,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter valued at $19,243,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 69.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 596,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,830,000 after acquiring an additional 243,667 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,676,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,424,000 after acquiring an additional 241,332 shares during the period. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter valued at $7,228,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AAR alerts:

Shares of AAR stock opened at $38.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.02. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $45.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 293.23 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.