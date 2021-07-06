Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $521,000 Stock Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,027 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Alarm.com by 20.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 746.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 204,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,115,000 after buying an additional 179,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,328,000 after buying an additional 18,873 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ALRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Imperial Capital raised shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.61.

In other news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $132,106.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,257.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total value of $117,339.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,355.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 146,270 shares of company stock worth $12,287,313 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALRM opened at $86.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.22. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.35 and a 1-year high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

