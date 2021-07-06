Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 82.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JBT stock opened at $140.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.61. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $78.99 and a 12-month high of $151.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.15%.

In related news, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total value of $262,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,871,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason T. Clayton sold 1,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $228,268.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,496.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,433 shares of company stock valued at $913,511 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.80.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

