OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,217 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 220,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.91% of OceanFirst Financial worth $13,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, COO Joseph Lebel III bought 1,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.93. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

OCFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

