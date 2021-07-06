Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.05% of Oil-Dri Co. of America worth $12,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after acquiring an additional 12,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 42.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Allan H. Selig bought 1,000 shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $35,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ODC opened at $34.23 on Tuesday. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12-month low of $32.03 and a 12-month high of $38.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

