Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stake in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 44,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $11,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Regional Management by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 18,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Regional Management by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,249,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Regional Management by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 23,564 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Regional Management by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Regional Management by 299.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

RM stock opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. Regional Management Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.59. The company has a quick ratio of 24.85, a current ratio of 24.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.46.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $1.13. Regional Management had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $97.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.27%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 5,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 2,655 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $123,138.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,372.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,561 shares of company stock worth $718,237 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

