Barclays PLC Increases Stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,320 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Axos Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,683,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,207,000 after acquiring an additional 277,516 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Axos Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,444,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,885,000 after acquiring an additional 112,457 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Axos Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,815,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Axos Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,991,000 after acquiring an additional 86,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,739,000. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Axos Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $46.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.69. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $54.36.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.43 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.