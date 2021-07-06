Head-To-Head Analysis: Realty Income (NYSE:O) & Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR)

Realty Income (NYSE:O) and Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Realty Income alerts:

This table compares Realty Income and Invesco Mortgage Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realty Income 20.51% 3.17% 1.71% Invesco Mortgage Capital N/A -27.05% -2.99%

This table compares Realty Income and Invesco Mortgage Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realty Income $1.65 billion 15.52 $395.49 million $3.39 19.91 Invesco Mortgage Capital $280.17 million 3.25 -$1.67 billion ($1.11) -3.33

Realty Income has higher revenue and earnings than Invesco Mortgage Capital. Invesco Mortgage Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Realty Income, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Realty Income and Invesco Mortgage Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Realty Income 0 3 6 1 2.80 Invesco Mortgage Capital 2 0 0 0 1.00

Realty Income currently has a consensus price target of $75.29, indicating a potential upside of 11.57%. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a consensus price target of $2.88, indicating a potential downside of 22.30%. Given Realty Income’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Realty Income is more favorable than Invesco Mortgage Capital.

Risk and Volatility

Realty Income has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invesco Mortgage Capital has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Realty Income pays an annual dividend of $2.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Invesco Mortgage Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. Realty Income pays out 83.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Invesco Mortgage Capital pays out -32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Realty Income has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years and Invesco Mortgage Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Invesco Mortgage Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.2% of Realty Income shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Realty Income shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Realty Income beats Invesco Mortgage Capital on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients. To date, the company has declared 608 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 52-year operating history and increased the dividend 109 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). The company is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. Additional information about the company can be obtained from the corporate website at www.realtyincome.com.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; RMBS and CMBS that are not issued or guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises; residential and commercial mortgage loans; and other real estate-related financing arrangements. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formally known as Invesco Agency Securities Inc. and changed its name to Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. in June 2008. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.