-$0.02 EPS Expected for Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) to announce earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Yatsen’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Yatsen will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Yatsen.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08).

YSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on Yatsen in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, 86 Research initiated coverage on Yatsen in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YSG. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Yatsen during the 4th quarter worth $666,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth $21,735,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth $2,188,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth $8,500,000. Finally, Zeal Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth $7,534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08. Yatsen has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $25.47.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

