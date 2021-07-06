Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 28.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $147,459,000 after buying an additional 25,835 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 31.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 826,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $327,801,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM opened at $516.28 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.01 and a twelve month high of $527.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.57. The stock has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.19, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total transaction of $20,522,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,361,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,630,891.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total value of $1,527,756.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,948 shares of company stock worth $35,058,199 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EPAM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, VTB Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.50.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

