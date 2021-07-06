Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 144 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,319 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNG. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,967.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $87.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -302.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

