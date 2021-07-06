Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAC. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the first quarter worth about $29,679,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 233.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,563,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,023,000 after buying an additional 2,494,978 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 41.4% in the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,044,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,417,000 after buying an additional 2,061,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Macerich during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,847,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in The Macerich by 119.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 309,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist increased their price target on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.27.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Macerich stock opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. The Macerich Company has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.10.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 40.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $190.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

The Macerich Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

