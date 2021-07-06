Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 45,700 Shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 819,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.73% of Civeo worth $12,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Civeo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Civeo during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Civeo by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Civeo during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Civeo by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 40,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. 57.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 10,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $163,222.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVEO opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. Civeo Co. has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $20.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $275.14 million, a PE ratio of -137.77 and a beta of 3.81.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.14). Civeo had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $125.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Civeo Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

