Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 11.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,059,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,372 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Entravision Communications were worth $12,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Entravision Communications by 267.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Liberman A. Jeffery sold 6,956 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $47,092.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 192,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $1,135,372.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,065 shares of company stock worth $2,494,340 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

EVC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of NYSE:EVC opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. Entravision Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $7.10. The company has a market cap of $575.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $148.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.30 million. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

