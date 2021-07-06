Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 14,500 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.91% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $12,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 29.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.7% in the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 31,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on USPH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,819 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $214,623.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,069 shares of company stock worth $604,874 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

USPH stock opened at $118.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71 and a beta of 1.46. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $72.65 and a one year high of $143.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $112.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.36 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.82%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

