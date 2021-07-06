Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 53.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.31% of Brighthouse Financial worth $11,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 35,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $45.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $49.99.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.