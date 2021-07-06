Amalgamated Bank Sells 921 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OFC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 53.1% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,877 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $667,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 36.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,813,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,753,000 after purchasing an additional 148,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $98,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $108,738.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $237,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,866 shares of company stock worth $651,348. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:OFC opened at $28.29 on Tuesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.12.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 4.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OFC shares. Truist raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.