Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.90 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,229.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 723,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 669,211 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 5.4% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Apple by 1,605.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,692,000 after acquiring an additional 203,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Apple by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 141,556 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apple from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $139.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.14 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.39.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,288 shares of company stock worth $20,778,298 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

