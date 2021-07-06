Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lessened by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 353,498 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 15,002 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.0% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $43,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $1,238,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1,605.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,692,000 after buying an additional 203,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 141,556 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,783,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple stock opened at $139.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.39. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.14 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 156,288 shares of company stock worth $20,778,298. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.