Geode Capital Management LLC Has $27.91 Million Stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.62% of HNI worth $27,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HNI by 47.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,030,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,954 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HNI by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,884,000 after buying an additional 58,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of HNI by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,884,000 after buying an additional 67,226 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HNI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,693,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HNI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $515,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

HNI opened at $42.78 on Tuesday. HNI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.69 and a fifty-two week high of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.38.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. HNI had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

In other HNI news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $161,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,454.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donna D. Meade sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $42,786.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,423.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,705 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,024 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HNI shares. Sidoti raised shares of HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

