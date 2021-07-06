Amalgamated Bank Sells 319 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,452 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 14,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

IBP opened at $120.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.81. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.10 and a 12 month high of $140.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.02.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.45 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

IBP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $4,566,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,893,313.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,712 shares of company stock valued at $11,542,667. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.