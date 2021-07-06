Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FibroGen in the fourth quarter worth $26,616,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in FibroGen in the fourth quarter worth $22,465,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in FibroGen by 30.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,331,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,942,000 after purchasing an additional 544,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FibroGen by 219.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,441,000 after purchasing an additional 267,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in FibroGen by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 596,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,113,000 after purchasing an additional 212,111 shares during the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FGEN. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America raised shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FibroGen to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FibroGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.34. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $57.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.48 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 95.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

