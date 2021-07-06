Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 80.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 72,110 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 180.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 166,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,997,000 after buying an additional 107,222 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of State Street by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 255,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,478,000 after buying an additional 150,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its position in shares of State Street by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 119,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after buying an additional 12,414 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STT opened at $84.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $56.63 and a 52-week high of $89.28.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.73.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

