Amalgamated Bank Reduces Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2,028.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $93.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 89.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.02. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.83 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.57%. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

