Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Shares of HLNE opened at $92.60 on Tuesday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.64 and a fifty-two week high of $97.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 52.77%. The company had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hamilton Lane has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.75.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.