Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys New Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,328 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at $36,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 16,900.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th.

EME opened at $122.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.72 and a fifty-two week high of $129.45.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 17.90%. On average, analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.