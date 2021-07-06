Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,614 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.15% of IES worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in IES during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in IES by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in IES by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in IES by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank acquired a new position in shares of IES in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IESC opened at $51.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.34. IES Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.98 and a fifty-two week high of $56.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.99.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $332.00 million for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.08%.

In other IES news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,890.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 9,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $518,581.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock worth $634,987 in the last quarter. 58.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

