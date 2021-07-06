Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NTRS shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.94.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $788,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $510,315.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 141,276 shares of company stock worth $16,518,831 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $116.73 on Tuesday. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $72.64 and a one year high of $123.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.